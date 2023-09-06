EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The FBI is asking for help in identifying a man they say is wanted for questioning regarding a child sexual exploitation investigation.

According to law enforcement, the man pictured, known as John Doe 47, is believed to have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.

The video depicting John Doe 47 is believed to have been produced prior to April 2020. Police are describing John Doe 47 as a black man, likely between the ages of 18 and 25 years old.

Federal Bureau of Investigation

If you have any information concerning this case, please call the FBI’s toll-free tip-line at 1-800 CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), contact a Crimes Against Children Investigator at your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.