DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County Coroner Francis Hacken tells Eyewitness News a father shot his 4-year-old son, then himself in a Dallas Township shooting Monday night.

The coroner stated around 8:00 p.m., a 38-year-old man and a 4-year-old boy were found dead at a home on Harris Street.

Autopsies were done revealing the child died due to traumatic injuries as a result of a gunshot wound. While the man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the coroner. Their identities have not been released.

Dallas Township Police is investigating the case further.

