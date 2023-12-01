HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A father was shot in the leg during a custody exchange in Luzerne County Thursday afternoon.

Just before 5:00 p.m. Thursday, state police say they were called to the Turkey Hill Gas Station on Station Circle, Hazle Township, for the report of a shooting.

Investigators say they arrived on the scene and learned a domestic dispute occurred during a custody exchange. During the domestic dispute, a female reportedly fired one shot at a 30-year-old male.

According to the press release, the male was shot in the leg and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Immediately after being shot, the man reportedly drove to West Hazleton with the child in the car where West Hazleton Police later requested an ambulance to take him to the hospital.

As of Thursday night, state police say charges have not been filed against either party; however, troopers say the investigation is ongoing.

State police asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact PSP Hazleton at 570-459-3890.