WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been sentenced to 10 years after he admitted to causing serious and life-alerting injuries to his infant son.

According to police, in June 2020, Andrew Dane Carter, 32, of Wilkes-Barre, was accused of injuring his 4-week-old son who suffered head trauma.

On June 4, 2020, investigators said the mother of Carter’s son brought the child to the hospital when she found blood in his stool and his temperature was 102 degrees.

While at the hospital the mother noticed the baby’s eyes rolling down, and a CT scan showed he was suffering 3 head fractures, police said.

The doctor treating the baby stated in court papers that the infant had two bilateral fractures to his forehead, a fracture near his left ear, and multiple brain bleeds.

Upon further investigation, detectives said that the mother was told by Carter on June 3, he had dropped half a can of formula on the baby’s head.

However, the doctor treating the baby said that would not cause existing trauma, according to court documents.

During an interview with police, Carter claimed he he was sleeping with the baby on his chest his phone rang and when he jumped up to answer it the baby fell off his chest.

As stated in the affidavit, once police searched Carter’s phone they found google searches such as what happens when you punch a baby in its head,” “Baby hit head: what to look for and when to be concerned,” and “can a baby grow up slow from being hit as an infant.”

Carter pled guilty to aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, and reckless endangerment.

On Tuesday the judge sentenced Carter to five to 10 years in prison for his crimes.