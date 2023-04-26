SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The father of a two-year-old boy hit by a car in a Scranton neighborhood, has been sentenced for his son’s death.

According to the officials, Mark Zvolensky will spend 12 to 60 months in state prison on the charges of involuntary manslaughter.

In June of 2022, Zvolensky, 36, was charged with the death of his son, along with recklessly endangering another person, child endangerment, and evidence tampering.

As stated in the affidavit, on February 17, 2022, 2-year-old Kayden Zvolensky was hit when Mark Zvolensky backed up his car in the driveway after jumping the car battery of Kayden’s mother’s.

Police say Zvolensky’s license was suspended at the time for driving under the influence charge. In court documents, Zvolensky said he felt “that he was driving over the sidewalk,” and police wrote, “This was Kayden being struck by the vehicle.”

Details in the affidavit said, that after striking Kayden, Zvolensky refused to do a blood test, stating it will trigger his drug addiction. Zvolensky was originally charged and jailed for allegedly providing a false urine sample to Children and Youth Services.

Investigators say a witness came forward revealing Zvolensky was using narcotics for days prior to the incident.

Law enforcement believes Zvolensky “recklessly or with gross negligence caused the death of his son.” Police continued, “he drove without looking for or knowing where his two-year-old son was that he left unsupervised in front of the yard that had no fence.”

The Lackawanna County Coroner stated the victim died from injuries sustained by the impact.