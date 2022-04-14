SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A father has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter after investigators say he started a house fire with his son and left him inside the home back in 2018.

According to officials, Brett Sweeting and his son Brett Sweeting Jr., were hired by Chad Kenowski to burn down his residence on Roosevelt Street in Scranton in June 2018.

Once the fire was put out, investigators say the body of Brett Sweeting Jr. was found inside. After further investigation, police stated Brett Sweeting Sr., was accused of being at the scene but leaving his son inside the burning home and driving back to Williamsport.

Kenowski was arraigned on second-degree murder charges in connection with the deadly fire. Police say it was an “arson for hire” case and Kenowski wanted to collect insurance money.

Sweeting Sr. was arrested in 2018. Thursday Sweeting pleaded guilty to the charges of involuntary manslaughter in his son’s death.