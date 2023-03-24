WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Six children were taken into custody after Wilkes-Barre Township police condemned a house due to unsanitary conditions. Now the father involved is facing new charges as more information comes to light.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township police, inside the apartment of Richard Rause. 38 and Dana Rause 31, was filed with junk and deplorable conditions.

The children inside the home, ages 2-11 were found with feces and urine stains on their clothes, poor hygiene, and teeth, skin sores, and bruises, according to court documents.

Police are now adding seven counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of simple assault, and a single count of intimidating a witness or victim against Richard Rause after investigators questioned the eldest child and Dana Rause.

As stated in the affidavit filed against Richard Rause this week the eldest child blamed Rause for the unsanitary conditions of the home including feces smeared on walls, rotting or no food, broken pipes, exposed electrical wires, and trash thrown about in every room.

Dana Rause told detectives that Richard had a bad temper and would often assault her. He allegedly would disable her vehicle, preventing her from leaving the apartment, and had stolen her public access card causing her to beg for help from people to feed her children, according to court documents.

Investigators noted Rhichard recently wrote a letter to his wife that was mailed through the county prison that was meant to intimidate her.

He was arraigned on the newest charges and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $150,000 bail.

Dana Rause was released when her bail was modified to $250,000 unsecured.