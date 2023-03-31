HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man after he attempted to take his son out of the country, who he has no legal custody of.

According to the Hanover Township Police Department, officers began investigating a missing 12-year-old boy on South Regent Street.

Through further investigation police determined that the child’s father, 33-year-old Abraham De La Cruz-Figueroa, lives in the Dominic Republic (DR) and planned to take the child there without the permission of his legal guardian.

Police say De La Cruz-Figueroa has no legal custody of the child and is not allowed to take him out of the country.

A warrant was issued for De La Cruz Figueroa’s arrest and he was apprehended at the Newark International Airport on March 21 before boarding a booked flight to the DR. The child was found safely with De La Cruz-Figueroa and was returned to his legal guardian.

On Thursday De La Cruz-Figueroa was extradited to Pennsylvania from the Essex County Prison and he was arranged on the charges of interference with custody of children.

De La Cruz-Figueroa was deemed by the judge as a flight risk and bail was set to $200,000.