BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A father is being charged after police say he admitted to assaulting his 7-week-old baby.

According to the Bloomsburg Police Department, on Sunday, October 29, officers were called by the Columbia County Children and Youth concerning an injured infant.

CYS told investigators a 7-week-old was being flown to Geisinger Danville after arriving at the ER with seizure-like symptoms and was found to have a brain bleed.

Police say it was discovered that the infant had several injuries and some were in the healing stages.

The investigation led to interviews with the parents and ultimately the father, Michael Henderson, confessing. Henderson claimed shook the victim on two different occasions, stated officers.

Henderson was arrested on aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, and recklessly endangering another person.

He was arraigned and sent to Columbia County Prison on a $125,000 bail.