SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The father of a 2-year-old boy hit by a car in a Scranton neighborhood in February, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in his son’s death.

According to the Scranton Police Department, on Wednesday, officials issued amended court documents on Mark Zvolensky, 36, adding charges of involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, child endangerment, and evidence tampering.

As stated in the affidavit, on February 17, 2022, 2-year-old Kayden Zvolensky was hit when Mark Zvolensky backed up his car in the driveway after jumping the car battery of Kayden’s mother’s.

Police say Zvolensky’s license was suspended at the time for driving under the influence charge. In court documents, Zvolensky said he felt “that he was driving over the sidewalk,” and police wrote, “this was Kayden being struck by the vehicle.”

Details in the affidavit said, that after striking Kayden, Zvolensky refused to do a blood test, stating it will trigger his drug addition. Zvolensky was originally charged and jailed for allegedly providing a false urine sample to Children and Youth Services.

Investigators say a witness came forward revealing Zvolensky was using narcotics for days prior to the incident.

Law enforcement believes Zvolensky was “recklessly or with gross negligence caused the death of his son.” Police continued, “he drove without looking for or knowing where his two-year-old son was that he left unsupervised in front of the yard that had no fence.”

Zvolensky remained jailed Wednesday on $150,000 bail and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 6.