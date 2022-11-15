HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Hanover Township man has been charged with child endangerment after police say he was found unresponsive inside his home while his two children were running naked in the street, police say.

According to a police criminal complaint, on Thursday, October 20, just after 6:00 p.m., Hanover Township police and medics responded to the 400 block of Wyoming Street, for a call of an unresponsive man, who was breathing, with a hypodermic needle or syringe in the back of his ear.

Police say Hanover Township medics were the first to arrive at the home where numerous neighbors were outside with the door open.

Officers say one of the neighbors told medics they entered the home to check on the children’s father, identified as 37-year-old, Adam Edward Gaydos, and found him breathing, but unresponsive.

Police say the medics immediately entered the home to find Gaydos unresponsive on the steps, with a hypodermic needle behind his ear, and a fresh puncture mark on his hand, consistent with a needle injection, which was actively bleeding.

As the complaint reads, EMS removed the syringe from Gaydos’ ear to give to police and began to wake up Gaydos, which worked, however, Gaydos became combative.

According to law enforcement, after a few minutes, Gaydos calmed down and said he had used heroin because he didn’t get his methadone that day. The medics asked him about his children running alone in the street, to which he replied, “The neighbors always watch them,” the complaint states.

Police then arrived on the scene and spoke with the original person who called in the complaint. She told officers that she was on Wyoming Street visiting family when she saw two small children, by themselves, running naked down the sidewalk, court papers say.

According to investigators, the woman told police she was concerned for the children so she grabbed them and asked where their dad was and one of the children replied he was sleeping and they couldn’t wake him.

The criminal complaint says after police spoke with the woman they assisted medics inside the home, which they found to be ‘untidy and in disarray.’ Police say after speaking with Gaydos they learned he was solely responsible for taking care of the two children, who were later released to the custody of their mother.

Officers say Gaydos refused all medical treatment and was released at the scene. On Friday, October 28, police interviewed Gaydos. He was advised of his Miranda Rights and agreed to speak with police.

As the release reads, Gaydos said on the day of the incident he purchased around 5 bags of heroin earlier in the day, which he used later on. Police say Gaydos told them the heroin caused him to overdose and go unconscious and that is when the children ran out of the home.

Police say Gaydos also told them he recently started using the drug again and he believed there was fentanyl in the bags which caused the overdose. He also stated that he had put the syringe behind his ear and confirmed that he did inject the narcotic into a vein in his hand. Gaydos then provided police with a written admission to the incident, officers say.

Gaydos was arrested and arraigned in front of MDJ Halesey. Gaydos was released on $25,000 unsecured bail and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7.