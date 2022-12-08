SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened late Wednesday night.

According to the Scranton Police Department, the incident happened around 10:00 p.m. at a home in the 1700 block of McDonough Avenue.

Police tell Eyewitness News a man stabbed his son after the son assaulted his mother inside the home.

The son has been taken to the hospital for treatment, his current condition are unknown at this time.

Scranton police are continuing to investigate the incident.