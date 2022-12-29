ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they said he endangered his 15-year-old son when he led police on a chase in Luzerne County and crashed on State Route 309.

According to Ashley Borough Police Department, on Tuesday around 8:47 p.m. officers spotted a car, driven by John G. Barna, 36, of Fairview Township, speeding and weaving through traffic.

At one point, officers noted they saw Barna almost collide with multiple cars in the area of Blackman Street and State Route 309 in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Police said they tried to catch up to Barna’s car as he drove at a high speed through Ashley and Hanover Township. Eventually, officers say they caught up to Barna and found his car crashed in the middle of the roadway on SR 309.

As stated in the affidavit, Barna’s 15-year-old son was inside the car when it crashed and he was transported to the hospital.

Investigators say Barna showed signs of intoxication such as dilated pinpoint pupils.

Barna has been charged with endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, and driving with a suspended license.

He was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.