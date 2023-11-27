COGAN STATION, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A father is being charged after not seeking medical care for his son who was allegedly shot by another child, police said.

According to the Lycoming Regional Police Department, officers were called to investigate an incident where a 7-year-old boy shot his 11-year-old brother.

Police say they learned the victim missed a few days of school, and once he returned, went to see the school nurse after bleeding through a bandage and his shorts from his injury. When the school contacted the victim’s father, Mark Dunlap, 35, he said that his son had fallen on rocks, as stated in court documents.

When the boys returned to their mother’s, the victim informed his mom of a “secret that Dunlap did not want her to find out about”, investigators stated. The victim told his mother that three weeks ago he was shot in the butt by his 7-year-old brother with their father’s .45 caliber handgun, according to the affidavit.

Officers said the mother took the victim to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, where a scan revealed fragments of the bullet remained inside the boy’s body.

Dunlap was arrested and faces a felony charge of endangering the welfare of a child. He was later released on $10,000 bail.