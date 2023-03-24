PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A father is accused of entering a school bus in Luzerne County and threatening to hurt the driver for yelling at his daughter.

According to the Pittston City Police Department, on March 7 around 4:00 p.m., officers were called for a reported dispute between a father and a bus driver.

Through further investigation police said, Raymond Bartiromo, 39, of Pittston, walked onto a Pittston Area school bus when it stopped on South Main Street and East Columbus.

Surveillance video on the bus showed Bartiromo going onto the bus and screaming at the driver to get off. Bartiromo continued screaming, “I don’t give a (expletive). If you say anything to my kid besides good afternoon, ima smack the (expletive) out of you. Say something to my kid again or any of these kids again,” as stated in the affidavit.

Police say Bartiromo told them his daughter had issues with the bus driver for some time and came home crying, claiming she got yelled at the day before.

Officers noted there were around 10 children on the bus during the incident with Bartiromo and the bus driver.

Bartiromo is charged with terroristic threats, unauthorized school bus entry, harassment, and disorderly conduct.