WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WETM) — A Mansfield man has been arrested after police suspect him of shooting at a family after a road rage incident on route 15 in Lycoming County on Wednesday.

According to the Lycoming Regional Police Department, 22-year-old Brandon R. Mullins of Mansfield was arrested on the following charges:

Aggravated assault – a grade one felony

Aggravated assault – a grade two felony

Simple assault – a grade two misdemeanor

Terroristic threats – a grade one misdemeanor

Recklessly endangering another person – a grade two misdemeanor

The criminal complaint states that around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, police took a 911 call regarding a possible road rage incident involving the family and Mullins.

The caller stated that he, his wife, and two minor children, both under the age of 10, were traveling northbound on Route 15 when they claim Mullins cut them off in the left passing lane, and at some point made contact with the victim’s vehicle.

The report states that the two vehicles had gotten off Route 15 at the Hepburnville exit, with the victim claiming he thought they were going to exchange information due to the collision.

The victim described that as they were leaving Route 15, Mullins pulled out a gun and began shooting at the victim’s vehicle.

In the affidavit, police report that they reviewed camera footage from the victim’s Tesla, with it showing Mullins firing the gun outside of the drivers-side window. Police say that a muzzle flash could be seen in the video, as well as a bullet hitting the ground.

The victim told police that after the shooting he drove off to the side of the road while Mullins continue back onto Route 15.

Mullins was later located by Pennsylvania State Police at his home on Route 6 in Mansfield, where, according to the affidavit, state police could see bullet casings along with non-used bullets inside Mullins’ car.

State police told Lycoming Regional Police that they got in contact with Mullins’ girlfriend, who is the owner of the vehicle Mullins is suspected of driving, where she told police that Mullins does own a gun and told police he was in Lycoming County on Wednesday for a job interview. She informed police that she was on the phone with Mullins when he claimed a blue Tesla cut him off on the road, with her saying he seemed very angry about it.