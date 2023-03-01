RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, TIOGA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are investigating a scam incident where a person pretended to be a “sugar daddy” and scammed a woman out of money.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 27 troopers were informed about a reported theft that occurred on January 16 when a 28-year-old victim from Mansfield, met an unknown person on TikTok.

Police say the victim was scammed into giving her bank account information under the impression that the scammer would be her “sugar daddy.”

The victim told investigators that she received fraudulent checks, and she deposited funds into her cash app account to transfer them to a Bitcoin wallet provided by the scammer.

State police are continuing to investigate the incident.