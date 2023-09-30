SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police-Stroudsburg (PSP), troopers responded to East Stroudsburg University Ridge Apartments, for a a reported stabbing.

PSP says the incident occurred at 400 East Brown Street around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 30.

East Stroudsburg University Police said two men got into a fight and both of them suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Investigators say both men, who are 19 years old, and students at East Stroudsburg University got into a fight involving a knife.

According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, both men will have charges filed against them, at which point they will be identified.

Both men were transported to Lehigh Valey Pocono Hospital for treatment.

According to PSP, this is an isolated incident, and there is no immediate threat to the students, faculty, and surrounding community members of East Stroudsburg University.

This is an ongoing investigation and 28/22 News will keep you updated with the most current information as it becomes available.

Trooper Petroski says any information received outside the Pennsylvania State Police should be considered “unofficial.”