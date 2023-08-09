POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been placed in custody after a 13-hour-long stand-off occurred in Pottsville where police say he threatened to have a grenade.

According to the Pottsville Bureau of Police, around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday officers were serving a bench warrant for John Liptok Sr. at his home in the 1800 block of West Norwegian Steet.

Police say once they arrived Liptok did not answer the door and made a call to the Schuylkill County Courthouse stating he was “willing to die for his rights.”

At 4:15 p.m. Liptok opened his side door exit and began speaking to police who said he was holding what appeared to be a dark in color grenade.

Liptok told officers, “You know what this is, if you come into my house it’s going to go off.” Liptok then appeared to pull the pin area of the grenade and went back into his residence, as stated in the release.

Investigators said Liptok allowed his son to exit the house and Liptok’s son told police he was scared of his dad and did not want to be in the house.

Based on Liptok’s statements about a grenade, West Norwegian Street was evacuated and additional law enforcement was called to the scene including Pennsylvania State Police SERT, and the FBI.

At some point Liptok was able to leave the home in the early stages of the stand-off, officers stated and he wasn’t found until early Wednesday morning when police received calls of a suspicious man near the Calvary Cemetery.

The Pottsville Bureau of Police is working with the Schuylkill County District Attorney’s Office regarding the appropriate charges to be filed against Liptok.

The investigation is ongoing.