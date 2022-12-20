SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An employee and one other have been charged for allegedly shoplifting over $2,000 worth of items from Boscov’s.

Police say, Kierra Roach, a 22-year-old employee of Boscov’s at 400 Lackawanna Avenue, and Jacqueline Cassese, 31, scanned several items for only $6.58.

According to police, an employee noticed the odd behavior on the store’s cameras and decided to confront both people.

Officials said employees stopped the pair and found clothing, jewelry, bedding, and various items in the cart. The employee said the items in the cart were easily worth over $1,000.

In fact, investigators said the total retail cost of the items the pair attempted to steal was $2,682.57.

Roach and Cassese were both arrested and now face one felony county of retail theft each.

Both individuals had their bail set at $10,000 unsecured.