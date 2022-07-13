WOODWARD TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man they say stole from the mini-art where he was employed several times.

According to Woodward Township Police Department, Blake Cain was found stealing from the Nittany Minit Mart on Woodward Avenue where he worked.

Investigators found Cain committed retail theft on eleven different occasions from June 7-18.

Police say Cain allegedly entered 47 items sold at the store’s cash register pretending they were sold to a customer.

The items included food, drinks, cigarettes, and vaping products with a total value of $432.11.

Cain was arraigned and charged with retail theft. He remains in Clinton County Correctional Facility on a county probation detainer.