SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teenager working at Walmart is being charged after police say he was found stealing from the store 15 times.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were told of retail thefts happening between December 18, 2022, and January 5 at a Walmart in Selinsgrove.

PSP says a 19-year-old employee was found stealing merchandise from the store on 15 separate occasions. The total value of the items stolen was worth $237.32

The employee was arrested and taken into custody and charges have been filed against him through the district court.