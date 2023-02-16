File image of students in the Hanover Area School District

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The superintendent of the Hanover Area School District released a statement regarding an elementary student found with a B.B. pistol.

According to superintendent Nathan Barrett, on Wednesday an elementary student within the Hanover Area School District was found to be in possession of a B.B. pistol in his backpack.

Hanover Township police confiscated the weapon and are currently investigating the incident and how the weapon was brought in.

Barrett says all students are safe and the school district is increasing measures at all district grade levels for safety purposes.