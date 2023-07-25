BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a suspect they say attempted to steal an electrical panel and may have been injured in the process.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, between May 15 and July 20, a burglary occurred at a barn located on State Route 107.

Police say the suspect tried to steal an electrical panel box from the barn and troopers believed the suspect may have suffered electrical burns.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Dunmore at 570-963-3156.