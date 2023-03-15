EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a shooting in an Edwardsville apartment complex that caused schools nearby to go on “restrictive movement.”

According to investigators, a shooting happened at Hilltop Apartments Wednesday afternoon that prompted a “restrictive movement” ban to be placed on multiple schools near the area.

Information on the shooting is limited at this time, Eyewitness News can confirm that a suspect is still at large.

Superintendent of Wyoming Valley West School District David Tosh stated Dana Street Elementary was on a restrictive movement, meaning everyone was allowed to move throughout the school but no one was allowed in or out of the building. Superintendent Tosh says this was a strictly precautionary move they are following.

This is an ongoing investigation. Eyewitness News will update you with the latest as it is released.