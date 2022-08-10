TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An Easton man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting to entice a minor online.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said, 41-year-old, Lorenz Quiambao, of Easton, was sentenced on Tuesday, to 10 years in prison, followed by a 10-year term of supervised release for using the internet to attempt to entice a 12-year-old minor female to engage in sexual acts.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam in September of 2020, during an online conversation with a law enforcement officer posing as the mother of a minor female, Quiambao agreed to pay the mother with money in exchange for sexual acts from the minor.

Quiambao then traveled to a location in Tannersville for the purpose of meeting the mother and the minor and paying for sex, where he was arrested on the scene.

At the sentencing, Judge Mariani ordered Quiambao to comply with the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is life imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.