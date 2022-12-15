BETHLEHEM, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner says a Monroe County woman has died from her injuries after she was shot while sitting in her car in Bethlehem.

According to coroner Daniel Buglio, Jani P. Bostic, 21, of East Stroudsburg (Price Township), was pronounced dead on Thursday at 1:02 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg.

As stated in the release, Bostic died from a gunshot wound to her body after she was shot while sitting in her car Saturday, December 10, around 2:55 p.m. in the 1200 block of Butztown Road in Bethlehem.

Buglio is ruling Bostic’s death as a homicide. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, December 16.

The coroner’s office, along with the Bethlehem Police Department and the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the death.