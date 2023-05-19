EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — An East Stroudsburg man has been indicted by a federal grand jury Friday, on charges of dispensing child pornography.

The United States Attorney`s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania stated Friday, Kevin Shain Oliver, 21, of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, was charged by a federal grand jury with the alleged distribution of child pornography.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment charges Oliver with

two counts of distributing child pornography between January and February of 2022, in Monroe

County.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney

Luisa Honora Berti is prosecuting the case.

If he is found guilty the maximum penalty under federal law for these offenses is 40 years in prison, a term of 5 years of supervised release as to each count, immediately following release, and a fine.