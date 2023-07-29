DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Duryea Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying three individuals accused of stealing a victim’s wallet and using her debit card to make purchases.

According to police, on Friday, July 28, officers were advised of a robbery that took place around 1:35 pm in the Weis Supermarket parking lot in Duryea.

Law enforcement said the victim was putting her groceries in her vehicle when a male (pictured below) with a bald head approached her and got her away from her cart which had her purse in it.

Duryea Police Department

Police say while this was going on a second male (pictured below) with gray hair and a white and blue shirt walked over to the cart and stole the victim’s wallet from her purse. The victim was not aware the wallet was stolen until later in the afternoon, officers said.

Duryea Police Department

Police said officers later found that one of the victim’s credit cards was used at the Walmart in Pittston Township later in the afternoon by a third man with black hair and a polo shirt, also pictured below.

Duryea Police Department

Officials say Pittston Township police are investigating similar incidents that happened in the Walmart parking lot involving the same three men.

Police ask anyone with information or anybody who can identify the suspects or may have seen them in a specific vehicle to please contact the Duryea Police Department at 570-457-1721 ext: 1 or by calling the Duryea Police Anonymous Tip Line at 1-833-DPD-TIPS (1-833-373-8477).