NOYES TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PSP says that on Thursday, August 4, a Renovo man was charged, after a search warrant was executed and methamphetamine and a large amount of ammunition were found inside his home.

According to the Clinton County Sherriff’s Office, they served 34-year-old Ryan Dunham with a Protection from Abuse order (PFA) on Monday, July 25. Police say while being served the PFA, Dunham refused to acknowledge the sheriffs.

Officers say they ordered Dunham to relinquish his guns and ammunition or ammo, within 24 hours to the authorities after being served with the PFA.

According to law enforcement, it was confirmed by someone close to Dunham, that there were multiple firearms in his home prior to being served with the PFA.

State police say as of Wednesday, August 3, Ryan Dunham failed to relinquish his guns and ammunition. During the search, police say they found 503 rounds of ammunition as well as drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.

As the court papers state, on Thursday, August 4, Dunham was taken into custody and arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Frank P. Mills, who set Dunham’s bail at $50,000.

Unable to post bail, Dunham was remanded to the Clinton County Prison, where he awaits his preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. on August 16, in front of Magisterial District Judge Keith G. Kibler.