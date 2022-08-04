DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell states the student involved in the plotting of a Columbine-inspired attack at Dunmore High School has been officially charged as a juvenile.

According to the DA, two 16-year-olds, Zavier Lewis and Alyssa Kucharski were being charged as adults due to the serious nature of the threats.

However, as of Thursday, both cases are in juvenile courts.

According to court paperwork, in September of 2021 text messages were uncovered between the students discussing plans to “shoot up the school”, and another student calling “dibs” on a specific victim.

Investigators say the students “hated” Dunmore High School and wanted “everything to go down like that”, referring to the 1999 Columbine High School mass shooting.

In the affidavit, a search warrant was executed at Kucharski’s home where police say they recovered explosive devices, BB pellets, CO2 cartridges, and notebooks explaining how to make a bomb.

Kucharski’s petition to move her case to juvenile court was granted, finding she is amenable to treatment in the juvenile system.

As of Thursday, August 4, Kucharski was adjudicated delinquent on charges of aggravated assault, a first-degree felony, and unlawful possession or manufacture of weapons of mass destruction, a second-degree felony.

In a statement sent to Eyewitness News DA Powell says:

Judge Vito P. Geroulo determined that the juveniles were amenable to treatment in the juvenile system and transferred the cases for disposition. Mark Powell, Lackawanna County District Attorney

Lewis’s case was moved to juvenile court in April and he was adjudicated a juvenile delinquent for aggravated assault on May 31, stated Powell.