SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Dunmore business owner was sentenced to prison for failing to pay employment taxes.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Thursday, John Worobey, age 53, of Abington Township, was sentenced to three months in prison followed by two years of supervised release by United States District Court Judge Mariani for failure to pay employment taxes.

U.S. officials say Worobey owned and operated Prime Electric, Inc., an electrical contracting business in Dunmore, Lackawanna County.

Between 2016 and 2019, officials say Worobey collected $264,644 in federal employment taxes from his employees, as required, however, Worobey did not turn the employment taxes over to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), court papers say.

According to law enforcement in June 2022, Worobey pleaded guilty to failing to pay employment taxes. As part of his guilty plea, he agreed to pay the IRS $244,644 in restitution, which he did pay in full before his sentencing.