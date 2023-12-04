NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police conducted sobriety checkpoints, resulting in three people’s arrest for various DUI violations.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 22 troopers conducted DUI checkpoints on various roadways in Northumberland County.

The checkpoints resulted in three driver’s arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.

PSP notes that 73 motorists were pulled over and six traffic citations were issued.

State police say the goal of a sobriety checkpoint is to reduce the number of alcohol and drug-related fatal and serious crashes, along with reducing the number of DUI drivers on Pennsylvania highways.