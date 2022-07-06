Authorities are working to identify one of the cars that struck Alexander “AJ” Jennings, 22, on Tuesday morning. (Getty Images)

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a DUI checkpoint stop led to a man being found with drugs.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), a marked sobriety checkpoint was set on Milford Road in Smithfield Township over the holiday weekend.

PSP states through the checkpoint a Volkswagen Passat was stopped. Through the investigation, troopers say they discovered the driver, a 42-year-old man, was in possession of a controlled substance.

The driver was released from the scene and his charges are currently pending.

Pennsylvania State Police say the checkpoint was planned, set up, and executed per all rules and regulations.