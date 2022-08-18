HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Wayne County man was sentenced on Thursday for causing the death of another motorist in a DUI crash.

District Attorney A.G. Howell announced Anthony Martin Barry, age 60, was sentenced to no less than seven years in state prison and no more than 14 years for causing the death of Charles Schroedel.

Officials said the crash occurred around 2:50 pm on May 2, 2021, at the intersection of SR 196 and SR 507 after Barry turned left into the opposing lane of travel and crashed into Schroedel’s Honda PCX Scooter.

Investigators arrived on the scene and spoke with Barry who claimed, “the bike came out of nowhere and that he was turning left.”

Officers on the scene said they noticed Barry showed several indicators of intoxication. Further investigation revealed the State of New York revoked Barry’s license after his second DUI, making this his third.

Law enforcement officials said Barry failed the field sobriety tests and a blood test showed he had a blood alcohol content of .332%.

This sentencing comes after Barry pled guilty to homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence.