MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a man who referred to himself as a “king” in Pike County has been sentenced for drug distribution and other related charges.

According to Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin, Ricky Land Jr., 40, was sentenced to 15.25 years to 30.5 years in prison on drug trafficking charges.

Investigators said they conducted a traffic stop on Land in October 2020 after he violated multiple traffic laws. During the stop, troopers noticed Land attempting to conceal something in his hand.

Troopers said they asked Land to exit the vehicle and when he did he immediately ran into the woods. State police caught up to Land and found a knife and 109 grams of cocaine in his possession. When troopers investigated his vehicle, they found 48 bags of fentanyl and $2,250 in cash.

Tonkin says Land’s co-conspirator testified how Land believed he was the “king in a game of chess” forcing his co-conspirators to protect him.

Land is currently in custody at the Pike County Correctional Facility awaiting transfer to a state prison facility.