KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kingston Police announced a team effort in a massive sweep to arrest 30 alleged drug dealers across Luzerne County.

According to Kingston Police Cheif Richard J. Kotchick, a series of investigations were conducted over the last 9 to 12 months for multiple drug dealers.

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, police had arrested half of the 30 alleged dealers with arrest warrants issued.

Below you will have the list of those arrested or to be arrested for charges of possession/dealing narcotics ranging from cocaine, fentanyl, meth, and marijuana.

Two out of the 30, Jennifer Giuli and Christian Barnes are being charged with drug delivery resulting in death.

“If you’re going to sell drugs in Kingston or areas that surround us we’re going to arrest you,” stated Chief Richard S. Kotchick, Kingston Police Department.

“It’s a good day to get drug dealers off the street,” said Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce.

Both Kotchick and Sanguedolce say the Luzerne County joint effort has no boundaries to assist in capturing those dealing narcotics.

Those assisting in the drug sweep were Kingston, Wilkes-Barre City, and Larksville Police Department.