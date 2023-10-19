LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators conducted a drug operation that resulted in the arrest of 13 individuals who allegedly distributed various drugs.

The Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) recognized a disconcerting trend of increased drug investigations originating in South Williamsport and involving South Williamsport residents.

The investigation involved the distribution of illegally possessed controlled substances. On Thursday morning detectives made arrests on 13 people for various drug charges and offenses.

Police note additional warrants remain outstanding and additional arrests will be made.