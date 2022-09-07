BLAKELY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Drug Task Force arrested two men after they say they intercepted messages regarding the sale of fentanyl and cocaine.

According to Blakely Police Department, drug investigators received a tip from other officers on a case regarding an alleged drug dealer selling cocaine in Olphant and Blakley.

Investigators said they set up surveillance around the location where the drugs would be exchanged after intercepting text messages detailing the drug deliveries.

Around 1:00 p.m., a black Jeep pulled up on the location and officers approached the car with two people inside, later identified as Moises Vargas-Olivo, 21, of Olyphant, and Jose Fernandez, 26, of Philadelphia.

Police said they were given permission to search the car where they seized two grams of packaged cocaine and the two men were placed into custody.

Vargas-Olivo was charged with multiple counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and other drug charges.

Fernandez denied his involvement in selling the cocaine, however, was charged with criminal conspiracy to deliver or possess a controlled substance and other related drug charges.