WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Law enforcement announced four men have been arrested after a joint investigation on drug trafficking in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell states the following men from Honesdale have been arrested on methamphetamine possession charges:

Kenny Emeigh

Frederick Baumgartner

Rollin Blair

Theodore Manta

Police say on December 4 and December 13, Blair and Manta sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant. Then December 14, investigators said they executed a search warrant and discovered additional drug paraphernalia.

The defendants are set to appear in court on December 20, and they are both being held at the Wayne County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail.

Detectives stated on November 16 and December 13, Baumgartner and Emeigh sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant. Then on December 14, police executed a search warrant and discovered additional methamphetamine, a firearm with obliterated serial numbers the controlled buy money, and drug paraphernalia.

Baumgartner and Emeigh are also set to appear in court on December 20 and remain in the Wayne County Prison on $50,000 bail each.