HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after a search warrant led to drugs, guns, and money in a Luzerne County home.

The Hazleton City Police Department states in December officers began investigating the distribution of illegal drugs, specifically, cocaine by 54-year-old Victor Bonilla.

On December 21 around 11:45 a.m., a search warrant was executed on a home in the 200 block of North Street in West Hazleton and police said they seized the following items;

1,475 grams of suspected cocaine

$20,021 of cash

Two firearms and one pellet gun

Three digital scales, five phones, and packaging material

Hazleton City Police

Bonilla was denied bail and remains in Luzerne County Correctional Facility. He has been charged with various counts of drug offenses.