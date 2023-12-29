HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after a search warrant led to drugs, guns, and money in a Luzerne County home.
The Hazleton City Police Department states in December officers began investigating the distribution of illegal drugs, specifically, cocaine by 54-year-old Victor Bonilla.
On December 21 around 11:45 a.m., a search warrant was executed on a home in the 200 block of North Street in West Hazleton and police said they seized the following items;
- 1,475 grams of suspected cocaine
- $20,021 of cash
- Two firearms and one pellet gun
- Three digital scales, five phones, and packaging material
Bonilla was denied bail and remains in Luzerne County Correctional Facility. He has been charged with various counts of drug offenses.