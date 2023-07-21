LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested two people and seized various drugs and guns from a house after an undercover investigation.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Wednesday troopers along with Pike County detectives conduct two search warrants at a home in Lehman Township.

Police say the search warrants stem from a month-long investigation where undercover troopers purchased drugs such as marijuana/psilocybin mushrooms that were being sold in the attached garage.

As a result of the search warrant Charles Latimer, 36, and Williams Urban, 40, both of Bushkill, were arrested and the following items were seized from inside the house;

76 grams of cocaine

70 pounds of processed marijuana, Over 2,000 THC-infused products

10 ounces of psilocybin and psychedelic products

Drug paraphernalia

Two handguns

One shotgun

$12,000 in cash

Urban and Latimer are both charged with drug sale, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and other related charges.