SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested two people after a drug bust seized over 400 grams of synthetic marijuana and other various narcotics.

According to the Scranton Police Department, in May, an investigation began into narcotics trafficking from New York to Scranton.

On June 2 officers conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of Franklin Avenue on a car driven by Timothy Gale with Scott Frantz as passenger.

A search warrant was issued on both Gale and Frantz as well as the car, resulting in the seizure of approximately 450 grams of synthetic marijuana and $346 in cash.

Scranton Police Department

Officers placed Frantz and Gale in custody and transported them to the police headquarters. During the interviews, investigators stated both admitted to participating in drug trafficking.

Scranton Police Department

Police say Frantz also confessed to distributing crystal methamphetamine and said he had packaged quantities of the drug for sale at his residence in Scranton. After a search warrant was served on Frantz’s home officers said they found around 5 grams of crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Gale and Frantz were transported to the Lackawanna County Processing Center to face charges.