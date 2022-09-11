PENN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police arrested a Muncy woman after she was unresponsive, woke up, and took off in her car, leading PSP on a chase to stop her.

According to PSP, on Sunday, September 4, around 9:00 p.m., PSP Montoursville responded to the area of Cemetery Road and Dr. Poust Road in Penn Township, for an unresponsive female slumped over in the driver’s seat of a black SUV.

Troopers say the female was identified as Ann Thompson, 50, of Muncy and it was also discovered that her driver’s license was suspended due to a DUI offense. While en route to the scene, Lairdsville EMS told state police that as they approached the scene, Thompson, had woken up and taken off in the vehicle, a black 2008 Ford Escape with PA registration LCE-9528.

According to a press release, EMS followed Thompson and observed her strike a ditch twice. State Police say as Pennsylvania State Trooper Arnold encountered the vehicle, she turned on her lights and sirens and attempted to perform a traffic stop, at which point, Thompson failed to pull over and continued to flee from PSP.

As the press release reads, Trooper Arnold watched Thompson swerve and strike the shoulder of the road at which point Thompson then came to a complete stop and parked the vehicle at Green Valley Road and Dr. Poust Road.

State police say they instructed Thompson to exit the vehicle to which she failed to comply. As Trooper Arnold approached the vehicle, she saw Thompson slumped over as if she had fallen asleep with her hand on the gear shift, which was in the park position.

According to law enforcement, Trooper Arnold immediately smelled an odor of alcohol and urine coming from the vehicle, and she saw multiple open containers of alcoholic beverages in the front and back seats of Thompson’s vehicle.

Thompson was very slow and uncoordinated while being taken into custody. She urinated on herself and also had difficulty speaking as her speech was slurred and her eyes were unable to remain open, the press release reads.

PSP says Thompson was transported to UPMC Muncy for a blood draw, but she refused. Thompson acknowledged that her driver’s license was already suspended and said “I’ll take another year.” Thompson was then read her Miranda Rights and agreed to be questioned and stated she had one, 16-ounce (pounder) of Mike’s Hard Lemonade, in addition to possibly consuming painkillers and/or muscle relaxers.

State Police are currently investigating and charges are pending at this time.