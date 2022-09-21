WOODWARD TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a two-car crash after they say the driver who caused it left the scene.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 9 around 11:40 p.m., a Jeep was driving along State Route 220 in Lycoming County

PSP states the Jeep hit a concrete barrier then entered the right lane striking a car. The victim stopped his car while the driver of the Jeep continued until they struck a ditch causing the car to stop.

The victim of the crash did not sustain any injuries while the driver of the Jeep fled the scene before Troopers arrived.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.