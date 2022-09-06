SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a woman with attempted homicide and say she is accused of crashing into the World of Little League Museum after an ongoing dispute with Little League Baseball officials.

According to the South Williamsport Police Department, on July 3, officers were dispatched to the World of Little League Museum for a report of a vehicle into the building.

Investigators stated once arriving on the scene, they found a white Saturn minivan in the lobby of the building.

Police said the van went through two sets of glass double doors and was resting on an interior wall. Officers found the driver, Theresa Salazar, 56, of Williamsport, standing inside the lobby.

As stated in the affidavit, witnesses told investigators that Salazar accelerated the car further into the lobby door, exited the car, and yelled at them saying “are you scared… you should be scared.”

File image from July

Four employees and around 40 visitors were inside the museum at the time of the crash and no one was injured, police said.

An employee also stated they had an extensive history with Salazar because she formally trespassed on Little League property, according to court papers.

Police say they discovered Salazar had been given several cease and desist letters written on behalf of Little League after Salazar left multiple voicemails to the Little League CEO Stephen Keener.

According to court documents, investigators stated in seven voicemails Salazar is heard saying “you will call me back”, “you will speak to me in person,” and “you will compensate my family.”

Salazar has been charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangering of another person, terrorist threats, catastrophe, criminal mischief, and criminal trespassing.