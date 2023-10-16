KIDDER TWP., CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A driver is facing homicide while driving under the influence charges after a deadly crash killed a man on a motorcycle.

According to the KidderTownship Police Department, on September 14 around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle head-on crash on State Route 940.

Police say a car, driven by Micahel Hotton, 60, of Carbondale, collided head-on with a motorcycle, that was being operated by 79-year-old Raymond Dugan of White Haven.

Dugan was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Monday officer arrested Hotton after further investigation into the the crash.

Hotton has been charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault while DUI, involuntary manslaughter, and other related charges.