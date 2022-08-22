MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a driver is facing charges after a 69-year-old man died in a head-on collision in Moosic.

According to the Moosic Police Department, a head-on crash occurred in the 900 block of Springbrook Avenue on August 17 around 6:49 a.m. involving Nolan Devine, 18, and John Errigo, 69.

The affidavit states, Devine told investigators that he lost control of his Cadillac SUV and could not stop it from drifting into oncoming traffic.

Police state a witness told them Devine was passing other vehicles and traveling at a high speed causing him to go airborne across railroad tracks.

When the witness approached Devine after the crash happened Devine told him he had “fallen asleep”, as stated in the court documents.

Law enforcement says they were able to obtain surveillance video that confirmed the information given to them by the witness regarding Devine’s actions was correct.

Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland confirms Errigo died of multiple traumatic injuries from the head-on crash.

Devine is being charged with aggravated assault by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person, and other traffic violations.