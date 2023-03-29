LAUREL RUN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man allegedly fled the scene of a crash near Giant’s Despair, where he rear-ended another driver, who suffered major injuries.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 26 around 7:00 p.m. troopers responded to a crash near the area of Laurel Run Road.

Police say the victim was entering her driveway, when another car, driven by Terry Schatzel, 28, of Bear Creek Township, hit the rear end of the vicitms car.

After the crash, Schatzel and his passenger were seen jumping out of the car and running from the scene, investigators stated. The passenger returned to the scene after a short time and identified Schatzel as the driver.

The victim was extricated from her car and taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township after she suffered injuries to her collar bone and five broken ribs.

Schatzel was questioned by police regarding the crash where he admitted to drinking all day before the crash but denied being the driver. However, the victim’s husband, a witness to the crash, identified Schatzel as the driver.

State police arrested Schatzel and charged him with accidents involving injury, giving false information, driving under the influence, reckless driving, and other traffic violations.

Schatzel remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility after he was denied bail and deemed a flight risk.