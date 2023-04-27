COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a driver they say caused a 19-mile chase that ended in a crash and killed a passenger.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Wednesday, Noel Humberto Lugo, 36, of Reading, was charged with:

Homicide by a motor vehicle while driving under the influence

Aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence

Fleeing police

Drug possession

Recklessly endangering another person

DUI

Multiple vehicle violations

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on April 20, troopers pulled over a car for vehicle violations and suspicion of DUI in Stroud Township. Police say Lugo had an active arrest warrant and refused to exit the car when troopers asked him to. Lugo then drove off fleeing the scene causing a 19-mile police chase, PSP stated.

File Image

The chase ended when the car crashed into a wooded area. Troopers say both Lugo and a passenger had to be removed from the car and taken to a hospital. A second passenger was taken out of the car and was pronounced dead on the scene due to the injuries sustained in the crash, according to state police.

Lugo was denied bail and remains in the Monroe County Correctional Facility.